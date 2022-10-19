Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams switches attention to Barcelona clash

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has turned his attention to Athletic Bilbao's upcoming game against Barcelona in La Liga.

The Black Stars forward scored his fourth goal of the season as Athletic Bilbao drew 2-2 with Getafe on Tuesday night. A result that left the Ghanaian disappointed.

Williams netted the opener after just two minutes before Carles Alena levelled for the host in the 27th minute. Athletic Bilbao scored again in the second half to take the lead through Raul Garcia but with ten minutes remaining former Barcelona winger Munir El Haddadi earned Getafe a point.

"We were punished for our mistakes. It's a shame we could not give our amazing fans all three points," he said after the game.

Athletic Bilbao will host Barcelona on Sunday, a game Williams anticipates will be tough.

"We have to be ready for Sunday, it will be a tough battle against Barca," he added.

Williams has now scored four La Liga goals in the ongoing campaign and will be hoping to keep his rich form ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.