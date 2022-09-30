Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde welcomes Nico Williams back, celebrates winger's Spain debut

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde warmly welcomed his internationals back ahead of their La Liga clash with Almeria.

The former Barcelona manager was more excited to see Nico Williams return, sharing a heartwarming moment with the 20-year-old.

Nico Williams received his first senior call up during the international break, making his debut against Switzerland before playing a key role in the victory over Portugal.

His assist for Alvaro Morata's late winner sent Spain to the last four of the UEFA Nations League.

Ernesto Valverde is set to start the winger in Friday's La Liga game against Almeria at the San Memes.

Other internationals who rejoined the squad are Nico Williams' elder brother Inaki Williams and Spanish midfielder Unai Simon.