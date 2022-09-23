Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams set to make Ghana debut against Brazil

Spanish-born forward Inaki Williams will make his Ghana debut in an international friendly against Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The former Spain international took advantage of the new FIFA rules to switch allegiance and represent Ghana the country of his parents.

The 28-year-old earned his maiden call up for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua this week.

Williams is expected to start in attack for Ghana when they take on five times world champions Brazil in Le Havre on Friday night.

The player with the record for most consecutive games in La Liga will be hoping for a dream debut as Ghana prepares for the World Cup in Qatar.

Williams, whose younger brother Nico Williams, earned an invite to the national team could make the World Cup squad alongside in brother.

Ghana will play Nicaragua three days later in Spain as preparations continue ahead of November's World Cup.