Spanish-born Ghanaian forward Nico Williams has been linked with a move from Athletic Bilbao to Real Madrid.

This season, the 20-year-old has been in excellent form in the Spanish Primera Division, scoring two goals and providing two assists in six league games for the Basque-based club.

Nico's performances over the years have reportedly piqued the interest of Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, and Brighton.

According to the Spanish press outlet Defensa Central, the reigning Champions League champions are also interested in the right winger and have approached Bilbao about his availability next summer.

Los Blancos see Nico as a future star, similar to Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, who were signed at a younger age and are now mainstays of the senior team.

Nico was called up to Spain's senior squad for the first time and made his international debut against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night.

His current contract with Bilbao expires in June 2024, and his buy-out clause is estimated to be around €60 million.

Inaki Williams, the 20-year-senior old's brother, has decided to play for Ghana after successfully switching nationalities.