Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde allays Inaki WIlliams injury fears

Athletic Bilbao manager, Ernesto Valverde, has watered down fears that Ghana forward Inaki Williams is injured.

The Black Stars forward appeared in discomfort during the latter part of the game between Athletic Bilbao and Getafe on Tuesdya night.

However, he managed to finish game in which he netted the opener after just two minutes.

The former Barcelona manager is confident the Ghana international will be ready when he faces his former side on Sunday.

"He was very optimistic with the last shot and he fell with his back, but we hope it's nothing," said Valverde after the game.

Meanwhile, Williams was left disappointed after Rojiblancos let a 2-1 lead slip away with ten minutes remaining but looks forward to the Barcelona game.

"We were punished for our mistakes. It's a shame we could not give our amazing fans all three points," he said after the game.

"We have to be ready for Sunday, it will be a tough battle against Barca," he added.