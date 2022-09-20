Athletic Club president reveals Nico Williams wants to stay at club for many years

Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte has said Nico Williams wants to stay at the club for many years.

Williams, whose market value is €12 million, is under contract with Bilbao until June 2024.

But the 20-year-old is willing to sign a new and improved contract with the Bilbao club.

The La Liga club are said to be working to finalize a deal as soon as possible in order to deter other clubs from pursuing the attacker.

The Spain international, whose senior brother plays for Ghana, has had a decent season, scoring two goals and one assist so far.

"I think we have to go step by step, he is still a very young player and he has a long way to go, so we are happy with his call but with our feet on the ground," Uriarte said.

"His call-up to the [Spain] national team is very good news. For us, it is a sign that Lezama is doing a great job because we don't stop producing talent, not only with Nico but also with many other players that we have in the first team and in the lower categories."

"At the moment I want to think about the good and I don't want any worries of that kind."

"Everything is well tied, on top of that he loves Athletic and wants to stay in our team for many years and we also want him to."