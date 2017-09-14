Atleti coach Diego Simeone hails rising star Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has hailed the work ethics of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey, 24, has worked his sucks off since the start of the season, dislodging captain Gabriel Fernández, who is largely regarded as an 'untouchable' at the club.

The Argentine has kept faith the fast-rising Ghanaian, who has worked his way through effort and good play.

"It has taken him up to four years to get where he is now. He has worked hard and waited for his moment," he said

"This pre-season we talked with him and told him that he was going to compete with everyone for the position.

"It is good competition for him with good players, and I believe the best will come ."

Partey grabbed his first career hat-trick while on international duty with Ghana as they thumped Congo 5-1 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier last week.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)