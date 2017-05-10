Atletico boss Simeone includes Thomas Partey in Champions League squad to face Madrid

Ghana international Thomas Partey will hope to be part of history in Atletico Madrid’s push to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

The Ghanaian was an unused substitute in the first leg and will be in the team again this time around as they look to stage a remarkable comeback.

A Cristiano Ronald hat-trick in the first leg was the difference as the Real all but pushed for the final.

Below is the full list of players assembled by Simeone:

Miguel Ángel Moyá, Jan Oblak, André Moreira, Diego Godín, Filipe Luis, Stefan Savic, Sime Vrsaljko, Lucas Hernández, Juanfran Torres, José María Giménez, Tiago Mendes, Koke Resurrección, Saúl Ñíguez, Yannick Carrasco, Augusto Matías, Gabi Fernández, Alessio Cerci, Thomas Partey, Nicolás Gaitán, Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Ángel Correa y Kevin Gameiro.

