Atletico Madrid forced to change transfer plans on Thomas Partey because of CAS transfer ban

Atletico Madrid will not entertain any transfer request for their Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey who is a man in demand in the English Premier League.

The resolution of the TAS , body that has certified the sanction imposed by the FIFA toAtletico Madrid , will condition the future of Thomas Partey (23 years).

In principle, the directive of the rojiblanco box wanted to favor its transfer during the summer market, but after knowing that it cannot incorporate any new player has opted to paralyze its exit.

According to account As, this same week, agents of the powerful midfielder will travel to the capital of Spain to know firsthand the intentions of the combined mattress and also put on the table the wishes of a player who is at a crucial moment of his career sporty.

