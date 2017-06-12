Atletico Madrid midfielder Bernard Mensah in Italy for holidays with stunning wife

Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder Bernard Mensah has already started his holidays and is in Italy with his stunning wife.

The Ghanaian has not enjoyed the best of seasons but will not let that hold him back as he flashed through Rome for holidays.

Mensah two years ago was one of the highly rated Ghanaian players in Europe and his form helped him secure a move to Atletico Madrid.

Despite all the challenges of recent time Mensah is still expected to come good and will return to Atletico Madrid for preseason before likely going out on loan.

The 22-year-old played in 21 league games though most of them were coming off the bench.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)