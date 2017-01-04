Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey was second player to report at Black Stars camp in Al Ain

Midfielder Thomas Partey trained with the Black Star at their Al Ain base on Tuesday afternoon as they opened camping for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atletico Madrid player missed the team's non-residential training in Accra last week.

He was the second to report at the team's base on Monday before the contingent flew in from Ghana.

Partey is one of the high-profile players expected to make the 23-man sqaud to the tournament.

