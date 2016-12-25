Atletico Madrid star Partey to miss ten La Liga matches after Ghana call-up

Black Stars first team coach Avram Grant has included the 23 year old in his squad who could miss up to ten games for Atletico Madrid.

Atlético Madrid will have to deal with another absence in the center of the pitch on top of Augusto's long spell out through injury as Thomas Partey has been called up by Avram Grant to play for Ghana in the 2017 African Cup of Nations tournament which commences in Gabon on January 14.

The progress of the Ghanaian side will impact on the exact time scale the player is missing for Atletico with Thomas set to join up with other members of the Black Stars squad on January 7 with the Odumase Krobo born player out of LaLiga action for at least a month.

Thomas will be available for these games but will miss matches against: Eibar, Las Palmas (cup return leg), Betis, Athletic, Alavés and Leganés. Should Atleti progress in the Spanish Cup the Ghanian international would also miss any hypothetical quarter and semi final matches assuming Ghana progress from their group in Gabon.

The Atlético squad re-group after the Christmas break on December 28 and then travel to Saudi Arabia for a friendly game on December 30with the first official game of 2017 taking place in Las Palmas on January 3 in the Copa del Rey.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)