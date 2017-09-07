Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey named CAF'S matchday-4 MVP

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been named CAF's best player for match-day 4 of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The 24-year-old grabbed a sensational hat-trick as the Black Stars walloped Congo Brazzaville 5-1 on Tuesday to revive their campaign.

The Ghanaian has been picked as the best player by the continent's governing body for his heroics at the Stade Municipal de Kintélé.

The Atleti enforcer was also included in CAF’s World Cup qualifiers matchday-3 Best Eleven also released on Wednesday.

The win was Ghana’s first in Group B which took them to five points and third behind leaders Egypt (nine points) and Uganda (seven points).

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)