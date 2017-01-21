Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey wins Total Man of the Match award in Ghana's win over Mali

Published on: 21 January 2017
Thomas Partey

Midfielder Thomas Partey was named Man of the Match in Ghana's 1-0 win over Mali on Saturday in Africa Cup of Nations Group D.

The Atletico Madrid man was rugged in the middle alongside Mubarak Wakaso.

His strength, agility and finesse caught the eyes of the CAF Techincal Study Group.

Partey is playing in his first tournament after an impressive season with his Spanish La Liga side.

Captain Asamoah Gyan headed in a Jordan Ayew cross in the 20th minute to give Ghana back-to-back wins at the tournament to advance with one match to spare.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • sabati says:
    January 21, 2017 07:51 pm
    this Partey boy will go places. He reminds me of Essien. but once again Avram had it wrong by keeping Dede on for 90min. wen it was very clear that he wasn't fit.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations