Attamah, Boakye Yiadom and Alhassan Wakaso all drop points but there is a win for Sam Mensah in the Europa League

There were mixed results for the Ghanaian players who were involved in the first round of games for this season’s UEFA Europa League.

Red hot form Richmon Boakye Yiadom played full throttle for his Red Star Belgrade team but they were only able to play out a painful 1-1 draw against BATE.

Sam Mensah was the only Ghanaian who recorded a win after his 57th introduction, helping his Swedish Allsvenskan team to a 2-0 win over FC Zorya.

Alhassan Wakaso played up until the 78th minute before he was replaced by Kiko as his team also was held by Red Bull Salzburg.

Joseph Attamah Lawah again showed how important he is for Istanbul BB by playing the entire duration of their 0-0 home draw with Bulgarian side Ludogorets.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)