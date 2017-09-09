Attamah Laweh scores for İstanbul Başakşehir on return from a difficult international duty

Ghana defender Attamah Laweh opened his account for the season against fenerbahce on his return from a difficult international break.

The Ghanaian has established himself as one of the best players at club level and his performance so far against a strong fenerbahce side shows that he is on some good form.

He was however a pale shadow of himself when playing for Ghana against Congo in Kuamsi and was to be blamed for the goal scored by the Congolese side which ultimately cost Ghana two precious points.

But his goal plus one from veteran Togolese forward Emmanuel Adebayor has meant that Moroccan Nabil Dirar's goal for fenerbahce is just a face saving goal.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)