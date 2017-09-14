Attendance in Indonesia top-flight escalates due to presence of ex-Premier League star Michael Essien

The attendance at Persib Bandung matches has increased significantly since Michael Essien joined the Indonesian side this year.

The arrival of the Ghana has seen an exponential increment in patronage at the stadia with an astonishing 1,525,858 having watched games since the start of the season.

Rivals Persib Bandung and Persija have enjoyed the most audience at the stadium with a total of 25,256 spectators attending each match.

The numbers have escalated largely due to the presence of the Ghana international.

Maung Bandung has presented a total of 189,112 spectators to Gelora Bandung Stadium of Fire Lake and Starling Stadium Harupat. The average audience per game enclosure is 21,012

PSM Makassar which also includes the legendary team in Indonesia became the team with the third highest audience. Juku Eja has brought as many as 118,253 people to the Stadium Andi Mattalata. With an average of 13,139 people per home game.

Here is the data of the match at home to 18 club League 1, quoted from Transfer Markt.

1. Persija Jakarta- Patriot Stadium (capacity 30 thousand) - total audience 252,563 - average audience per match 25,256

2. Persib Bandung- Bandung Gelora Stadium Bandung Fire Lake (capacity 38 thousand), Starling Harupat Stadium (capacity 27 thousand) - total audience 189,112- average audience per match 21,012

3. PSM Makassar - Andi Mattalatta Stadium (15,000 capacity) - total audience 118,253 - average audience per match 13,139

4. Arema FC - Kanjuruhan Stadium (42,449 capacity) - total audience 114,761 - average audience per match 11,476

5. Persela Lamongan- Stadium Surajaya (capacity 14 thousand) - total audience 108,211 - average audience per match 10,821

6. Bali United- Stadium Captain I Wayan Dipta (capacity 25,000) - total audience 107,176 - average audience per match 11,908

7. Persipura Jayapura - Mandala Stadium (capacity 30 thousand) - total audience 87,309 - average audience per match 10.914

8. Sriwijaya FC -Stadium Jakabaring (capacity 40 thousand) - total audience 83,850- average audience per match 9.317

9. Pusamania Borneo FC - Stadium Segiri (capacity 16 thousand) - total audience 63,338 - average audience per game 7,038

10. Madura United- Gelora Ratu Pamelingan Stadium (15,000 capacity), Gelora Bangkalan Stadium (15,000) - total audience 63,075- average audience per match 5,734

11. Semen Padang - Haji Agus Salim Stadium (capacity 28 thousand) - total audience 60,569 - average audience per game 6,730

12. Persegres Gresik United - Petrochemical Stadium (25,000 capacity) - total audience 54,927 - average audience per game 6,103 13. Barito Putera - Stadium May 17 (capacity 15 thousand) - total audience 52,049 - average audience per match 5,783

14. Persiba Balikpapan - Stadium Persiba (capacity 12,500), Stadium Batakan (capacity 46 thousand) - total audience 44,727 - average audience per match 4,970

15. PS TNI - Pakansari Stadium (capacity 30 thousand) - total audience 34,091 - average audience per game 3,409 16. Perseru Serui- Marora Stadium (capacity 10 thousand) - total audience 33,789 - average audience per match 3,379

17. Bhayangkara FC - Patriot Stadium (capacity 30 thousand) - total audience - 33,200 - average audience per match 3,689

18. Mitra Kukar - Aji Imbut Stadium (capacity 35 thousand) - total audience - 24,858 - average audience per match 2,486

Total audience of League 1 in the stadium: 1,525,858

