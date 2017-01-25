Attram Academy loan ten players to Premier League returnees Great Olympics

As many as 10 players owned by Godwin Attram’s Attram Deviser Academy have been loaned to Ghana Premier League outfit Great Olympics ahead of the start of new season.

Attram, who doubles as head coach of Olympics revealed to the Graphic Sports ‘’They are on loan for a year because if I decide to sell them to the club the amount will be too huge. Management was even doubtful their performance but after we beat Bechem united twice recently in friendly matches at the Aquinas School Park and the Teshie Barracks park, they have now accepted the deal.

The players loaned include Christopher Nettey (right back), Sylvester Adjin-Tetteh (left back), Emmanuel Opoku (center back), Emmanuel Kudjo (center back) and Godfrey Odametey (midfielder).

The rest are David Amuzu (midfielder), Douglas Mintah (defender), Bernadinho Osa Tetteh (striker), Reginald Thompson (striker) and Robert Sabah Junior (striker).

