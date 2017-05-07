Aubameyang could become Africa's most expensive if €70 million to PSG is sealed

Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could become the most expensive African player in history if rumours of his €70 million transfer becomes a reality.

The 27-year-old is reportedly keen to take the next step in his career, and has been linked with the switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to German publication Bild, Aubameyang met with PSG's sporting director Patrick Kluivert to discuss a potential transfer this week.

The French giants would reportedly be prepared to double his current salary and pay him €14 million a season in order to tempt him to relocate to France.

Aubameyang has often flirted with a switch to Real Madrid, but PSG reportedly want to secure his signature as soon as possible.

If all parties agree on the €70 million switch, Aubameyang would break the current transfer record for an African player by a large margin.

Sadio Mane is currently the most expensive African after completing a €41.2 million move from Southampton to Liverpool in 2016.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)