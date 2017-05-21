Aubameyang equals Ghana legend Tony Yeboah's Bundesliga record after claiming golden boot

Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice on the final day of the season to equal Ghana legend Tony Yeboah’s enviable Bundesliga record.

Aubameyang on Saturday became only the second African player after Tony Yeboah to win the golden boot in Germany two times.

Tony Yeboah clinched the award in two successive seasons (1992–93, 1993–94) for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aubameyang scored a last-gasp winner to earn Borussia Dortmund a 4-3 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday to claim the individual accolade at the expense of main rival Lewandowski, who was not in action on the final day of the season.

With reports linking him with a move out of Germany, Aubameyang would love to stay and claim the award for a record third time.

