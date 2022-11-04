AUDIO: Asamoah Gyan drops anthem for the FIFA World Cup, Check it out

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is back on the music scene with another song which he describes it as the anthem for the FIFA World Cup.

The all-time African top scorer at the World Cup was featured on the track by Afrobeat Musician Kiaani.

Kianni collaborated with Ghana’s all time lead goal scorer Gyan on a remix version of Kianni’s Turn Up song. The original version of the song was released this year.

This is the second collaborative work between Kianni and the legendary striker known in music circles as Baby Jet. Kianni featured Baby Jet on the song ungrateful.

Aside from being a highly rated player who starred for Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups and for clubs like Sunderland, Udinese and Rennes, Gyan has featured quite prominently in the music industry since 2010.

Gyan has been featured on hit songs like Castro’s African Girls, Aduaba and Do the Dance and Stonebwoy’s Enemies.