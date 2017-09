Daniel Opare's sterling performance for Augsburg in their 3-0 Bundesliga win over FC Cologne has earned him a place in the Team of the Week.

The right back was in top shape and had a 7.4 rating by statistical body Whoscored.com.

He chalked 72% passing accuracy and tackle success rate of 75%.

Opare was playing his first Bundesliga match since May 2016 when he lasted the entire duration against Hamburg.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)