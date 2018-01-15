Augsburg defender Daniel Opare revels in win over SV Hamburg

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has expressed his joy over Augsburg 1-0 victory against SV Hamburg in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

The marauding right back, who is a subject of massive transfer speculations in Europe in the winter transfer window, saw 90 minutes of action and was sold in defence for Augsburg.

Opare delighted by his performance and the victory posted on Instagram,"

opare4_official2018🔥🔥1st game 1st Win 🙌GOD.. I know you’re up there watching over me, I can’t thank you enough 🙏 #GodFirst #FCA."

Augsburg resumed their surprising run of good results on Matchday 18 after beating Hamburg courtesy of South Korean forward Ja-Cheol Koo's goal. This result the Bavarians' charge for European football next season.

Neither team was able to dominate the match in the first half-hour of play but towards the end of the first-half, Augsburg upped their charge and managed to generate a number of good chances.

Riding on this wave, Brazilian attacker Caiuby put a dangerous cross into Hamburg's box that Koo headed in to open the score.

The action cooled off somewhat in the second half and the match turned into a midfield scrap. While Augsburg retained control, they were not able to find a clear chance to extend their lead. Hamburg did not give up, though, and coach Markus Gisdol made attacking substitutions in search of an equaliser that ultimately did not materialise.

The result puts Augsburg in seventh place and maintains their dream of a return to European football next season.

