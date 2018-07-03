Augustine Arhinful blast Ashgold management for sacking C.K Akunor

Former Black Stars striker Augustine Arhinful has lambasted the management of Ashantigold for sacking Coach C.K Akunor, describing the decision as "senseless."

Coach C.K Akunor was sacked last week for failing to report to training whiles doing punditry work of TV. A statement he has firmly refuted.

Meanwhile, his sacking has not gone down well with many fans of the club after Akunor helped the club survive the drop last season with the Obuasi team and also doing very well this campaign.

Former Ghana International Augustine Arhinful has angrily reacted to the sacking of the gaffer stating the decision by management of Ashgold as senseless.

”Anglogold must immediately take their club back from Dr Kwaku Frimpong.He can’t run business with the club and he’s a staunch Kotoko fan,” he told Kumasi fm.

“The decision to sack CK Akunnor is sensless. I can say on authority he was sacked because he applauded Dr Ndoum for his investment and people reported to Dr. Frimpong that CK is syas Nduom is richer than him and that got him angry. It was revealed in a meeting leading to his sack, what is the rationale behind this?” he angrily added.

The miners are joint leaders with Medeama SC in the Zylofon Cash Premier league after first round. They got 27 points from 15 games.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin