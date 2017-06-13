Augustine Arhinful: "Gyan could have handled the armband issue differently"

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful says Asamoah Gyan could have handled the captain's armband customization in a different way to ensure controversy free.

The Black Stars skipper has come under severe criticism for wearing a customized armband during Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing of Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Shanghai SIPG attacker had his own armband customized with his picture and jersey number emblazoned which has sparked fury in certain quarters.

The customized armband has fueled rumours of a simmering rift between Gyan and Andre Ayew with the action seen as spiting the latter.

Ayew had to call from a new armband when Gyan was substituted in the second-half of as he could not have used the customized armband.

"I don't think there is much to say on that but it has brought about a lot of argument. I don't have any problem with that but probably is because of the way we handled it. If we had said it before the match that, look we recognise our captain so much so that this is what think we can do," Arhinful told Football 360 on Kwese Free Sports.

"Because yesterday [Sunday] was his fiftieth goal. Maybe he dreamt he was going to score."

