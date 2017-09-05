Augustine Arhinful lauds Black Stars mental toughness in Congo annihilation

Former Ghana striker Augustine Arhinful has commended the Black Stars for showing mental toughness in their 5-1 thumping of Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Ghana needed to beat Congo to extricate their underwhelming 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign when they travelled to the Stade Municipal Kintéle on Tuesday.

And following last Friday's disappointing display, most Ghanaians predicted dooms day for the team even before they enplane to Brazzaville.

However, a brace from Boakye Yiadom and Thomas Partey's hat-trick completed an impressive walloping of the Red Devils, which handed the team a slim hope of realizing their competition dreams.

"I'm impressed with how the boys (Black Stars) approached the match despite knowing that Ghanaians were not with them in the fight. They showed calmness in the early minutes when the Congolese tried to take the initiative, I must applaud them for that because it's not easy to come out victorious from such fight, when you know Ghanaians had already given up," Arhinful told Happy FM.

"Ghanaians are too quick to give up. We know the task at hand isn't smooth especially after dropping points at home but we're left with two games, and the only thing left now is to try and win those games, and at the end of the day, if we win all and we don't qualify so be it, and if we manage to pip our opponents to the ticket too, fine, we'll sing hallelujah."

Ghana maintain their third position on the standings with five points, two points adrift of Uganda who have a game tonight against second place team Egypt.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)