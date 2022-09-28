Augustine Arhinful questions Black Stars coach Otto Addo’s tactics ahead of World Cup

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has questioned Black Stars coach Otto Addo's tactics ahead of the World Cup.

Arhinful was disappointed with the team's performance in this month's pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The Black Stars were defeated 3-0 by World Cup favourites Brazil in Le Havre after a shambolic first-half performance.

However, they were able to secure a 1-0 victory over Nicaragua, who are ranked 139th in the world by FIFA.

Otto Addo's Black Stars have only won two of their last eight games, with the wins coming against lowly rated sides Madagascar and Nicaragua. The four-time African champions failed to beat the Central African Republic and were thrashed 4-1 by Japan in Kirin Cup.

“I am worried about our performance. What format and system is Otto Addo using ahead of the World Cup?" Arhinful said on Angel FM.

Black Stars will play another friendly against Switzerland on November 17 before beginning their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal.

They will then play South Korea and Uruguay to complete the group stage.