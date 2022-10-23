Augustine Okrah scores in Kariakoo Derby as Simba share spoils with Yanga

Former Bechem United talisman Augustine Okrah scored in Tanzania's topmost football fixture on Sunday afternoon.

Okrah found the back of the net when Simba SC drew 1-1 with bitterest rivals Young Africans SC in the Kariakoo Derby in the Tanzanian Premier League.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring of the match at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Okrah was beautifully played through by Zambia international player Clatous Chota Chama to put the Lions of Msimbazi ahead in the 16th minute.

Burkina Faso player Stephane Aziz Ki scored on the stroke of halftime to draw Young Africans level.

The former Ghana Premier League top scorer has bagged two goals and provided one assist in the 2022-23 Tanzanian League campaign.

Okrah signed for Simba in July after a successful season with Bechem in the Ghanaian top-flight and the FA Cup.