Australian legend Tim Cahill speaks highly of Ghana duo Andre Ayew and Mubarak Wako ahead of World Cup

Young Africans are inspired by Mubarak Wakaso, Andre Ayew, Sadio Mane, and other top players, according to former Australia captain Tim Cahill

With only about one month until the World Cup kicks off, African nations are working diligently to make a difference.

Senegal, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, and Cameroon are the five nations that will represent the continent, and they are all determined to make Africa proud in Qatar.

No African country has ever won the competition, with the best result being a quarter-final berth achieved by only three countries: Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana.

Speaking about Africa's chances ahead of the Mundial, Cahill said: "I think Wakaso, Andre Ayew, Mane and other African players represent a pathway for boys and girls back home in their countries to aspire to. They are going to be playing on these pitches, inspiring the next generation."

"I think personally for players, you have a responsibility to represent your country. You represent a population. I think the mindset for the whole world cup is to make it a good experience for your fans. Also, you can’t win everything. You have to understand that there is a winner and a loser. That’s what brings the passion and excitement."

Cahill featured in four World Cup tournaments, scoring five goals.