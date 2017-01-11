Austria-based defender Kadri Mohammed hoping to fight his way back into the Black Stars

Austria Wien defender Kadri Mohammed says he is determined to work hard and ensure he returns to the Black Stars after being over looked for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 20-year-old center back was a member of the Black Stars while playing for AshGold in Ghana but has since been over looked since moving to Austria.

“I am not giving up on my national team because it’s the dream of every footballer to play for his nation so I will not let it slide,” Kadri said

“Yes, it’s disappointing not to have been called up for the Africa Cup of Nations but all I can do now is to work hard.”

