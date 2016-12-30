Austria-based goalie Lawrence Ati-Zigi confident of making Ghana's 23-man AFCON squad

Ex-Ghana Under-20 goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is confident of making the Black Stars 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 20-year-old has impressed so far in his debut training with the senior national team.

The youngster,who plays for Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg is relishing his chances.

“Yeah it’s been great but for now I just have to concentrate on being on what I do and then get chance to be part of the squad and then I can take it from there," he said

"It has been very excited so far and I think I only have to wait for my chance in the national team."

Ati-Zigi was part of Ghana's Under-20 squad which played at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

