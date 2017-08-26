Austria-born Samuel Oppong scores season's first for Blau-Weiß Linz in second-tier

Midfielder Samuel Oppong scored his first goal of the season as Blau-Weiß Linz thumped Floridsdorfer AC 4-0 in the Austrian second-tier league on Friday.

Oppong, making his fourth appearance of the season, scored on 80 minutes to give his side a three-nil need.

The 19-year-old was then replaced in the 85th minute.

Oppong was born in Austria to Ghanaian parents.

He started his football at Rapid Wien II and then joined Admira II before moving to Blau-Weiß Linz this season.

