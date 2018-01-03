Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Austria Lustenau ace Majeed Ashimeru donates to Teshie Children's Home

Published on: 03 January 2018
Majeed Ashimeru donates to the Teshie Children's Home.

Austria-based midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has donated items to the Teshie Children’s Home.

The on-loan Austria Lustenau player bought bags of rice, soft drinks and cooking oil to the orphanage.

Ashimeru moved to Europe last summer from Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC and signed for Red Bull Salzburg.

He was later loaned to the second-tier side for first team experience.

In the first half of the season, he scored one goal in 11 league appearances.

