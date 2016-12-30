Austria Wien could swoop for Ghana newboy Raphael Dwamena

Top-flight side Austria Wien have been linked with red-hot striker Raphael Dwamena.

The Ghana newboy is on the wish list of many European clubs after banging in 18 goals in 20 league appearances for second-tier side Austria Lustenau.

Austria Wien Sporting director Franz Wohlfahrt has been speaking on the qualities of the 21-year-old.

But what could hinder his transfer in the January transfer window is if he is named in Ghana’s squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He is part of players training in Accra under the supervision of head coach Avram Grant.

Austria Wien signed midfielder Kadri Mohammed from AshantiGold during the summer transfer window.

