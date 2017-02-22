Austrian club defend decision to sell star striker Raphael Dwamena

Austrian club Lustenau has defended the decision to sell their Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena after a string of disappointing performance.

With two victories at the end of the autumn season, Austria Lustenau could have taken the lead with a five-point lead.

In fact, it was two defeats for the Lassaad Chabbi squad, among other things against the big competitor for the rise.

Striker Raphael Dwamena has left the club and it means that their sources of goals are limited.

But the club maintains it was in the interest of the club and player to sell him out.

"All Austrian clubs need money. And if we get an offer for a top player like Dwamena, we just have to let him pull," The manger said

"It is important that the club is alive, "Chabbi goes with the situation, time and again power to lose, left around."

With 18 goals in 20 games, the 21-year-old striker was decisively involved in the strong Lustenauer strong start to the season.

