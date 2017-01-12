Austrian side Sturm Graz not in talks for Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena

Austrian giants Sturm Graz are not in talks with Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena over a possible move, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Multiple media reports claimed the 21-year-old is attracting interest from the European outfit following a breakthrough season with Austria Lustenau.

But GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal Sturm Graz have no interest in the player-at least for the moment with the reports being considered as just rumour.

Dwamena emerged the best Ghanaian striker abroad last year after scoring 21 goals in all competitions for Austria Lustenau.

But he was a surprised omission from Ghana's final 23-man squad preparing for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

