Updated: Black Queens march on Sports Ministry to demand $25,000 bonuses

Ghana's Black Queens are protesting outside the Sports Ministry over unpaid bonuses with each player owed $25,000.

Their protest is aimed at demanding their pound of flesh after finishing third at the 2017 Africa Women's Championship in Cameroon.

They are yet to meet sector minister Nii Lantei Vanderpuye, who is reported to have been locked up in a meeting in parliament.

The players are owed several thousands in bonuses and per diems.

Earlier the team converged at the Ghana FA where they vowed to get their money before leaving the office.

The Queens shelved plans to demonstrate against the outgoing government but have gone ahead with their plans.

The ladies want to be taken seriously and will march to parliament to demand their cash in what many have described as an 'avoidable show of shame'.

Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi succeeded in convincing the players against protesting on Wednesday as they await government to fulfill its promises.

It is not the first time the Black Queens and the Ministry of Sports have clashed over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

Ghanaian teams have been affected by pay disputes, with coaches regularly going unpaid and players boycotting training over unpaid bonuses in the past.

The Black Queens- first to qualify to the World Cup, have sacrificed a lot to represent the country and win laurels despite all disadvantages compared with their male counterparts.

However, they have been reduced to beggars in their quest to get their entitlements in a shocking and pathetic ritual.

By Patrick Akoto

