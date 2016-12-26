Avram Grant arrives in Ghana for Black Stars management meeting
Ghana coach Avram Grant arrived in the country on Sunday night ahead of Monday's meeting with the Black Stars management committee over his squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Israeli coach arrived by British Airways from London on Christmas night indicating that the tournament in Gabon in close.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has summoned the head coach of the Black Stars to fly down from his Europe monitoring duties to defend his provisional list for the tournament in Gabon.