Avram Grant backs tournament debutants in Ghana squad to blossom at AFCON

Avram Grant says the debutants in his Ghana squad have the wherewithal to play in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which starts on Saturday in Gabon.

The former Chelsea manager named six players- goalkeeper Richard Ofor, Samuel Tetteh, Bernard Tekpetey, Thomas Partey, Ebenezer Assifuah and Ebenezer Ofori- for their first Nations Cup experience.

Grant says the exploits of Daniel Amartey and Kwesi Appiah at the last tournament will serve as a motivation.

"No! Like last time, we took Daniel Amartey, Kwesi Appiah and other players who didn't have experience and they became key players in the team. That's the reason why they are here now," Grant said after the team's 2-0 win over Bunyodkor.

"I'm very proud that the base stayed the same more or less. This is how big countries are doing all over the World. If you see Germany, they won the World Cup, Spain before and all the other good teams have the base.

"If you may say, Ivory Coast in the last AFCON tournament. We are trying to do it especially after what happened in the World Cup.

"There's change in generation and is not so easy because it's not a club that you can buy a player into the team."

Ghana start their Group D campaign against Uganda at the Stade de Port-Gentil on 17 January.

By Nuhu Adams

