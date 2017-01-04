Avram Grant blasts Ghana sports journalists; describes them as ‘Sunday Professors’

Ghana coach Avram Grant has taken a swipe against Ghana sports journalists describing them as ‘Sunday Professors’

Grant jibed the media when announcing his 26-man squad for the 2017 Afcon set to kick off in Gabon next month.

The former Chelsea Boss said, “Everybody has an opinion about the coaches' selection. I call them Sunday Professors because they talk a lot before matches and that's all.”

The Black Stars departed Ghana on Monday to pitch an 11-day camp in the Dubai before moving to Gabon on January 13.

Avram Grant, however, has less only today to prune down his squad from 26-23 to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

