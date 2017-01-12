Avram Grant confirms he won't wear 'magic' blue shirt at Gabon 2017 AFCON

Black Stars coach Avram Grant has confirmed he won't be wearing his talismanic blue shirt at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

However the Israeli says he is looking for a new 'good luck' shirt for the tournament as Ghana seek to end their 35-year trophy drought at the tournament.

Grant became popular among African fans with his blue shirt which he reveals his wife says it was ugly.

The former Chelsea and West Ham United boss insisted he is not superstitious but was told by Ghana FA President to keep wearing the shirt at the tournament.

"The Blue shirt served me very well by the way. I remember that I wore the blue shirt in the last moment and my wife called me and said what is it with this shirt and I said we lost the match but then we won against Algeria and she said okay stay with that," he told 3Sports' Michael Oti Adjei.

And, the President asked me what does your wife want from you and told him she said the shirt is ugly. Then he said don't change we won. Now we need another shirt," he added.

