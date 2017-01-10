Avram Grant heaps praises on Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan

Ghana coach Avram Grant has described captain Asamoah Gyan as an amazing striker after the Ghana leading scorer came off the bench to bag the opener in the West African giants 2-0 friendly win over Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor on Tuesday afternoon.

Gyan stepped out of the dug out to open the scoring for the Black Stars before wing-back Frank Acheampong sealed the win for the Black Stars.

The former Udinese and Sunderland striker has drawn praises from the former Chelsea manager who is under siege to win the AFCON title.

Gyan climbed off the bench to open the scoring for the Stars with his first touch of the ball before Frank Acheampong sealed the win for the Black Stars.

And, Grant has lavished praises on the 31-year-old Ghana leading scorer.

"Gyan is an amazing striker. Look at his stats compared to the minutes he played. His career is amazing so I'm not surprised he scored. He knows how to do it. He knows how to put the ball in the net," he told Sports360.

Ghana are gunning to end their 35-year wait to win an AFCON title and the former Sunderland striker would be key for the West African powerhouse.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)