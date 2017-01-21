Avram Grant insists Ghana will improve against Mali in a cautious manner

Ahead of the second group game of the 2017 Avon, head coach of the Black Stars Avram Grant has hinted that his side will improve against the Eagles of Mali but with caution.

"We were happy with the three points but we could have played better," Grant told Reuters.

"We let it go a bit in the second half but the result was much more important. We didn't play to entrain but to win the game."

Grant, who took Ghana to the 2015 final just weeks after taking over the job, said a favourable outcome in any tournament came with improvement over successive matches.

"Every game we'll improve and that is really what is key. We had a few players in our squad who came into the preparations without having played much for their clubs. They were not in the best physical shape but they are getting fitter," he told reporters.

"This is a tournament and every game is going to be different. Mali will pose a much different style to (that of) Uganda. But we played clever to win our first game and we must do it again."

Ghana is chasing their sixth straight quarter final berth in the Avon as they face the Eagles at the Stade de Port Gentil this afternoon.

A win for the Black Stars will see them through as they won their opening group fixture by a lone goal over the Cranes of Uganda.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)