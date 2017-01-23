Avram Grant insists Ghana win over Mali important than style of play

Saturday's slim 1-0 victory over Mali steered the Black Stars to the quarter-finals of the tournament in the Gabon.

Despite qualifying with a clean sheet after victories some Black Stars fans are unhappy over the second-half display of the side.

After captain Asamoah Gyan put the Black Stars ahead on 21 minutes it appeared Ghana would go on to comfortably win the match.

But Mali came on strong after the interval and were very unlucky not to get at least a draw from the Group D match.

The performance is similar to what happened in the first game when the Black Stars defeated Uganda but could not impose themselves on the game after the first-half.

The Ghana coach the victories are more than playing beautiful football which at the end of the day will not bring you the desired results.

"In tournaments you play for the points, we were winning 1-0 and we want to qualify," Grant said.

"Yes, we were pushed back in the second half and it was not planned but I am happy for the six points."

Ghana face Egypt in their final match on Wednesday and a draw will ensure they finish top of the table.

Mali still have a chance to qualify if they beat Uganda, also on Wednesday, but they would also need Egypt to lose to Ghana and it would then come down to goal difference.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)