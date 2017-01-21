Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Avram Grant likely to maintain Frank Acheampong in Baba Rahman absence for Mali clash

Published on: 21 January 2017
Frank Acheampong

Ghana coach Avram Grant will likely to play Frank Acheampong against Mali on Saturday to deputize for the injured Baba Rahman at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Anderlecht star came on for the Rahman when he was stretchered off in the 1-0 win over Uganda last Tuesday.

He was far from convincing and many thought he would be replace against a physical Mali side in Port Gentil.

Acheampong has excelled in that role for his Belgian club in the domestic and Europa Leagues.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • 2yung says:
    January 21, 2017 11:09 am
    pls, don't make that mistake, play ebenezer ofori who has the physical structure
  • Eric Abban says:
    January 21, 2017 11:38 am
    What is actually wrong with Avram grant?why don't him shift Harrison Afful to the left and u se boakye yiadom on the right back.Hight and stucture will not favour acheampong going into this match.

