Avram Grant likely to maintain Frank Acheampong in Baba Rahman absence for Mali clash

Ghana coach Avram Grant will likely to play Frank Acheampong against Mali on Saturday to deputize for the injured Baba Rahman at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Anderlecht star came on for the Rahman when he was stretchered off in the 1-0 win over Uganda last Tuesday.

He was far from convincing and many thought he would be replace against a physical Mali side in Port Gentil.

Acheampong has excelled in that role for his Belgian club in the domestic and Europa Leagues.

