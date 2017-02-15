Avram Grant paid but Gerrard Nus and Jamie Lawrence still waiting for their bonuses at Alisa hotel

The back room staff of the Blak Stars is yet to receive their bonuses from the Ministry of Youth and Sports after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

According to a Joy Sports report, with the exception of departed coach Avram Grant, the entire technical team have not been paid by the sports Ministry.

Fitness trainer Jamie Lawrence, Avram Grant's right hand man Gerard Nus have been lodging at the Alisa Hotel here in Accra since their arrival waiting on the Sports Ministry to settle them.

The Black Stars failed spectacularly to win the Africa Cup of Nations finishing fourth.

