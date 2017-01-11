Avram Grant reveals Black Stars are yet to hit top form for AFCON despite friendly win

Ghana coach Avram Grant says his side are far from a finished material but adds they will be ready for their tournament opener on 17 January

The Israeli tested his side's battle readiness for the tournament with a friendly against Uzbek side Bunyodkor on Tuesday in Dubai.

Goals from Asamoah Gyan and Frank Acheampong- all second half substitutes- gave the Black Stars a 2-0 win.

But Grant is not happy with the sharpness of his side and demands more from his players.

''I cannot say they’re ready now but they will be ready in one week time,'' Grant said.

''We have one week more and the target is to be ready physically and mentally before January 17th.

''Everything is going well by the program because the players are responding very well. I think we’ll achieve our target to be ready on January 17th.''

