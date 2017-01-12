Avram Grant reveals CK Akonnor, Ibrahim Tanko as Ghana scouts for AFCON

Black Stars coach Avram Grant has revealed ex-internationals CK Akonnor and Ibrahim Tanko as his scouts for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The duo, who are now coaches, are mandated to monitor group opponents before and during the tournament in Gabon.

They have been part of Grant's backroom staff for sometime now following

"This is no secret in football today since we are also having scouts. CK Akonnor and Ibrahim Tanko are doing very good job for us. They always give me information about the opponents," Grant revealed in an interview.

Akunnor captained Ghana at the 2000 Nations Cup on home soil and Tanko played in two appearances.

