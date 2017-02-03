Avram Grant tips current Ghana team to win a lot of AFCON

Ghana head coach Avram Grant believes that his side had a good 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament despite losing to Cameroon in the semi-final.

The Black Stars, who finished second in the 2015 AFCON finals, were defeated 2-0 by Cameroon at the Stade de Franceville on Thursday night.

"I think we are successful even now We didn't win the cup but we have had a good tournament," Grant told SuperSport.com.

"Today we were the better side, and in the last tournament we only lost on penalties," he continued.

"It is a good generation, a new generation, and I think they will win a lot of titles," Grant added.

"My future is not important now. What matters now is that we lost after a very good tournament.

"Its not the dream of our life to play this game but if we have to play it we will."

Ghana are scheduled to take on Burkina Faso in the third-place play-off clash at the Stade de Port Gentil on Saturday.

