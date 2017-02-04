Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Avram Grant to leave as Ghana coach after 2017 AFCON, senior Ghana FA officials confirm

Published on: 04 February 2017
Avram Grant

Avram Grant will leave as Ghana coach after supervising their third place playoff match against Burkina Faso on Saturday in Port Gentil.

Senior Ghana Football Association officials are reported to have told Reuters.

Grant signed an 18-month contract in December 2014 and was tasked to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was also supposed to put the Black Stars in a comfortable position in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

But the former Chelsea manager managed a runners-up spot at the last Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea after losing on penalties to Ivory Coast.

Comments

This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment
  • Patrick says:
    February 04, 2017 06:28 pm
    He will leave with big shame.He's just a flop and a dumb as well. Kwasi Appiah did far better than Avram Grant. I don't know anything new he has brought to the Black Stars. He should go back to Thailand.
  • Assemblyman says:
    February 04, 2017 06:35 pm
    We also will force you FA monkeys to resign !
  • papa says:
    February 04, 2017 08:53 pm
    **** this guy. putting our country to shame like this. motherfucker. gtfo. and **** GFA
  • AVRAM GRANT THE WORST COACH IN GHANA HISTORY says:
    February 04, 2017 09:17 pm
    The worst coach in Ghana history. I hope nobody hires him again in Africa.

