Avram Grant to leave as Ghana coach after 2017 AFCON, senior Ghana FA officials confirm
Avram Grant will leave as Ghana coach after supervising their third place playoff match against Burkina Faso on Saturday in Port Gentil.
Senior Ghana Football Association officials are reported to have told Reuters.
Grant signed an 18-month contract in December 2014 and was tasked to win the Africa Cup of Nations.
He was also supposed to put the Black Stars in a comfortable position in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
But the former Chelsea manager managed a runners-up spot at the last Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea after losing on penalties to Ivory Coast.
Patrick says:February 04, 2017 06:28 pm
Assemblyman says:February 04, 2017 06:35 pm
papa says:February 04, 2017 08:53 pm
AVRAM GRANT THE WORST COACH IN GHANA HISTORY says:February 04, 2017 09:17 pm